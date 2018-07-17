  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:ATM, Crystal, Skimming Machine, TCF Bank
(credit: Chris Hondros/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the northwest metro are warning residents about a debit card skimming machine suspected to have been embedded at a bank’s ATM.

The Crystal Police Department says a skimming device is believed to have been placed at an ATM at the TCF Bank location on the 6800 block of Bass Lake Road.

Investigators believe the device was active throughout last month.

Those who might have visited the ATM are advised to check their bank accounts for fraudulent activity.

If you believe your account was compromised, call TCF Bank and the Crystal Police Department.

