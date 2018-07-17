MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the second time in 45 years, professional boxing will return to the refurbished Minneapolis Armory.

Next month, world-ranked boxers Jamal James and Caleb Truax will step into the ring for the first nationally-televised fight at the venue since 1973.

James, a Minneapolis native, is ranked number three in the welterweight division by the World Boxing Association; his opponent has not been named.

Truax will face Fabiano “Pit Bull” Pena of Brazil.

A win for Truax would give him a chance to become a two-time world champion.

The fight will be televised on FS1.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon.