MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Bloomington fire officials are investigating after several car fires were reported at the Mall of America Tuesday afternoon.

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to the West Ramp shortly after 1 p.m. after reports of several car fires. Fire officials said when they arrived, several cars were on fire inside the ramp.

Authorities say several fire crews responded to the scene and knocked the fire down. It’s not known how many cars were on fire during the incident.

Nobody was hurt in the fires, and the cause is under investigation.