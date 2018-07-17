  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’d like to work at the Great Minnesotan Get-Together, your chance is here.

The Minnesota State Fair and several of its vendors are hosting a job fair Tuesday. It’s from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Progress Center on the fairgrounds.

They are looking to fill more than 500 positions.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and be available to work all 12 days of the fair.

The fair starts August 23 and runs through Labor Day weekend.

Fair officials recommend registering online before coming to the job fair.

