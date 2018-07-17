MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The officers who shot and killed a 16-year-old boy at his south metro home last week have been identified.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the officers who shot Archer Amorosi were corporal Jacob Hodge and deputy Travis Larson, both with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

On Friday morning, Amorosi’s mother called 911, saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with knives and baseball bat.

Authorities responded to the home and tried to get the teenager out of the house. When he refused, officers tried to subdue Amorosi by using a Taser and pepper spray.

At one point, Amorosi ran out of the home’s front door with what appeared to be a hatchet and a handgun, the BCA says.

Officers told the teen to drop the gun and again tried to tase him. When that proved ineffective, Hodge and Larson shot Amorosi.

He died at the scene.

The BCA says investigators recovered a hatchet and a handgun-style BB-gun from near Amorosi’s body.

After the shooting, Larson was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The BCA says the shooting remains under investigation and parts of it were captured by body and squad car cameras.

Once the investigation is complete, the BCA’s findings will be presented to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, which will make a decision on possible charges.

Amorosi’s funeral is slated for Wednesday morning in Excelsior.

In the days after the shooting, the principal of Minnetonka High School, where Amorosi played lacrosse and football, described the 16-year-old as a talented athlete who was beloved by a large group of friends.

The teen’s family is asking that funeral-goers make donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness instead of bringing flowers.