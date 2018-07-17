MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body of a missing 7-year-old Owatonna boy was recovered from a pond Tuesday night in rural Dodge County.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was last seen swimming with friends late Tuesday afternoon at Naylor’s Pond in Wasioja Township, which is 30 minutes west of Rochester.

Several local agencies — including helicopters from the Minnesota State Patrol and the Mayo Clinic, plus an Owatonna Police drone — searched the pond and surrounding areas for the boy, who was eventually found by divers in a deep part of the pond just after 7:30 p.m.

The Olmsted County Medical Examiner’s office is investigating the boy’s official cause of death.