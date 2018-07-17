  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Paul Police Department will be hosting a community meeting to discuss its first-ever draft of policy concerning interactions with transgender and gender non-conforming individuals.

The police department is hosting a community meeting Tuesday evening to unveil the draft policy and receive feedback from the community.

The policy, titled “Interactions with Transgender and Gender Non-Conforming Individuals in the Community,” claims to emphasize the importance of treating everyone with respect and dignity.

Among the features of the policy is the requirement for personnel to use preferred pronounced and adopted names. Officers are not allowed to remove appearance-related items such as wigs or cosmetic items. Also, barring specific circumstances, individuals are allowed to request a preference of officer gender for searches.

The community meeting is Tuesday at the Richard Rowan Training Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for a link to the draft policy.

