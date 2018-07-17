MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Carver County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a stolen tricycle used for children with special needs.

On June 9, an adult-sized, green Rifton model 7 tricycle went missing from Norwood Young America.

The bike, which is valued at $2,200, had been parked by a garage, according to Carver County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason Kamerud.

Authorities provided a stock photo of the bike (above) and say the stolen tricycle looks the same, save for having no back rest and traditional handle bars.

Anyone with information on the theft or whereabouts of the tricycle is asked to call the Carver County Sheriff’s Office at 952-361-1231.