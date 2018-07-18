MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A funeral service was held Wednesday for the 16-year-old boy shot and killed by police last week at his south metro home.

Friends and family said goodbye to Archer Amorosi at Westwood Community Church in Excelsior. The service began at 11 a.m.

At a visitation Tuesday night, relatives remembered the 16-year-old as a “consummate competitor.”

He played lacrosse and football at Minnetonka High School, where the principal described him as a talented athlete beloved by a large group of friends.

Amorosi died Friday after being shot multiple times by Carver County officers.

According to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the agency investigating the shooting, Amorosi’s mother called police Friday morning, saying her son was suicidal and threatening her with weapons.

Responding officers tried to get Amorosi out of the home, and used a Taser and pepper spray in an attempt to subdue him.

Officers shot the teen after he walked out of the home with a hatchet and what appeared to be a BB-gun.

The BCA identified the officers as Cpl. Jacob Hodge and Deputy Travis Larson, both with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

The officers on are administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Ahead of Amorosi’s funeral, his family told those attending that instead of bringing flowers they should donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.