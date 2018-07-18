MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for New American fare? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end New American restaurants around St. Paul, a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Joan’s In The Park

Topping the list is Joan’s In the Park. Located at 631 Snelling Ave. South in Highland, the wine bar and New American spot is the highest rated high-end New American restaurant in Saint Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 129 reviews on Yelp. The eatery opened in 2011 and is inspired by chef/owner Susan Dunlop. The spot prides itself on having a locally sourced, from-scratch kitchen: their breads, cheeses, butter, sauces and desserts are made in house on a daily basis, according to their website.

The dining area can accommodate 40 people and offers a la carte menu options as well as the popular four-course pre-fix meal for $62. Select salmon tartare, smoked trout or rabbit rillette to start. Second course menu options include artichoke heart or charred beet. Next, choose between potato gnocchi, red grits, noodles or summer squash as a third course before deciding between pork rib, filet mignon, fish or roasted chicken as your main. The full menu can be seen here.

2. W.A. Frost And Company

Next up is W.A. Frost And Company, situated at 374 Selby Ave. in Cathedral Hill. With four stars out of 369 reviews on Yelp, the lounge and New American spot, serving burgers and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

This locally sourced offering has weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert menus, all with its own unique fare and libations.

Check out popular items such as eggs Benedict, steak and eggs served with hashbrowns or artisan cheese plates and pair it with a signature bloody mary or gin and tonic for brunch; munch on hummus, steamed mussels or a shrimp cocktail for lunch; or load up on protein-centric dinner entrees like the pork tenderloin served with black bean puree, charred tomatillo salsa and purple ninja radish. Click here to see the five menus. Reservations are recommended.

3. Heirloom Kitchen and Bar

Merriam Park’s Heirloom Kitchen and Bar, located at 2186 Marshall Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot 4.5 stars out of 87 reviews. This eatery serves what it calls, “modern farmhouse cuisine.”

The dinner menu includes a three-course meal with different price points. First course options include beet tartlet, chilled potato leek soup and lamb tartare. Second course choices are carrot cavatelli, roasted cauliflower and a spread of vegetables. Conclude your meal by choosing between pan roasted walleye, roasted chicken or short rib as a third course. Coffee, tea and non alcoholic beverage options are on offer. Check out the full menu here.

4. The Commodore Bar & Restaurant

The Commodore Bar & Restaurant, a New American restaurant and event space is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 102 Yelp reviews. Head over to 79 Western Ave. North to see for yourself.

Look out for notable menu options such as lobster deviled eggs and cheese curds to start; curried cauliflower served with cashew, cilantro and spinach for dinner; and limoncello tiramisu: a pistachio cookie with lemon gel for dessert. Take a look at the full menu here.

Thirsty? The Commodore has a full service bar with everything from canned and bottled beers to spirits, wines and cocktails. Happy hour runs from 4-6 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to close Tuesday-Friday.