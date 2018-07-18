MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota officials are asking the Trump administration to block the repatriation of a dangerous, mentally-ill convicted murderer from China.

Emily Piper, the Minnesota Commissioner of Human Services, spells out concerns in a letter sent to the Trump administration earlier this week.

“He has a documented history of mental illness, violent acts and the stockpiling of weapons dating back to his time in the United States,” Piper wrote.

She says that in the past 24 hours she has gotten assurances from the Trump administration that the man, who is an American citizen, will get a mental health evaluation but that he could still arrive in Minnesota as soon as Monday.

Piper’s four-page letter asks the Trump administration to block the man from being allowed back into the U.S.

Former Ramsey County Attorney Tom Foley says a copy of the letter was dropped off at his home anonymously.

“I am appalled that the Trump administration would release a mentally ill, convicted murderer back on the streets of Minnesota,” said Foley, who is running for Minnesota attorney general.

Piper says the man, who served a 15-year sentence in China for murder, will get a mental health evaluation before entering the U.S. and that he could arrive here next week.

“To the best of our knowledge, he might be coming here Monday,” Piper said.

She added that if he does land at the airport Monday, law enforcement will be contacted.

“If there is a public safety issue, know that we are engaged with law enforcement on this to make sure people are safe,” Piper said.

The man has only indirect ties to Minnesota. Even so, that is still a problem for Foley.

“He is mentally ill, he has been convicted of murder, he has spent time for murder, although that time was in China, we really don’t know much about what he is like at this period of time,” Foley said.

Reps. Tom Emmer (R – 6th District) and Erik Paulsen (R – 3rd District) say they are working with the U.S. State Department to come up with a solution that would prevent the man from coming to Minnesota.

WCCO reached out to the U.S. State Department and did not hear back.