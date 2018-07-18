  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Axel Lopez, Broken Femur, Costa Rica, Emmee Lopez, Jennifer Mayerle, Local TV, National Children's Hospital

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family stuck in Central America and trying to find a way home may have just found their ticket.

Three-year-old Axel Lopez broke his leg last week and needed emergency surgery. His cast has prevented him from taking a commercial flight back to Minnesota from Costa Rica.

It was day two of a family vacation to Costa Rica when his mom Emmee said Axel fell down and broke his femur.

They rushed him to National Children’s Hospital, where hours later he had surgery. Axel’s cast goes from his waist down his right leg, and covers part of the left.

“As a mother that’s the most heartbreaking thing to see your child in pain,” Lopez said.

The U.S. Embassy recommended booking an air ambulance. With that came another shock, a flight with a $42,000 price tag.

“Our insurance denied us because we’re out of the country. Unfortunately because we were led to believe our insurance would cover it,” Lopez said.

WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle reported the story on Tuesday. On Wednesday, she received word from a viewer, who owns a private plane company, that he plans to fly the family home Friday, at no cost to them.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.