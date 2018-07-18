  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for as many as three suspects after a robbery at a Walgreens in Edina on Tuesday.

Edina city officials say the incident happened at about 4:52 a.m. at the Walgreens at 6975 York Avenue. Officials say three suspects entered the store and used handguns to force employees to the back of the store.

Authorities say nobody was hurt in the incident, and no arrests have been made. Edina police are being assisted in the case by the Richfield Police Department. A reward is being offered for information leading to arrests and charges in the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Edina Police Department.

