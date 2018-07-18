MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Health officials say that seven Minnesotans suffered a Salmonella infection in connection to a national outbreak linked to a Hy-Vee pasta salad.

The Minnesota Department of Health says that the Minnesota victims were infected between June 24 and June 30. Their ages range from 23 to 89 years old, and two of them required hospitalization.

Six of the victims ate the Spring Pasta Salad purchased or catered from four different Hy-Vee grocery stores.

A recall on the salad has been issued, and Hy-Vee voluntarily removed the the product from all its store shelves. Other Hy-Vee pasta salads don’t appear to be affected.

Health officials say the source of the contamination is yet known.

It’s recommended that Hy-Vee shoppers check their refrigerators for Spring Pasta Salad purchased at any Hy-Vee store before Tuesday. The salad contains shell pasta, mayonnaise, carrots, celery, cucumbers, onions, and green pepper.

If found, the pasta is best thrown away, health officials say.

Salmonella symptoms usually include diarrhea, abdominal pain and fever. Infections in healthy people usually clear in about a week, but some cases may require hospitalization.

Those who ate the Spring Pasta Salad and are concerned for their health are encouraged to contact their doctor.