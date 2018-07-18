MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say two men had to be airlifted to a hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County Wednesday afternoon.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 4 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of 30th Street SE and 165th Avenue SE in Roseland Township, which is north of Olivia.

When authorities arrived, they learned a 2001 International Farm Truck hit a 2008 Ford pick-up truck. The farm truck, being driven by a 63-year-old man, was used for hauling turkey manure but was empty at the time of the crash. He, as well as a 43-year-old man driving the pick-up truck, had to be airlifted to a hospital.

What led up to the crash is under investigation.