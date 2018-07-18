MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has been silent on his contract status and relationship with Jimmy Butler.

They’re both hot topics this summer, but on Wednesday he was back in town. The face of a camp held at Providence Academy High School.

Towns has done this since his rookie season, and that’s all he wanted to talk about. We were informed by the people running it that was all he would talk about. Not his future, not Butler.

He did say it’s been a fun summer.

“I needed some time to get away and enjoy my life a little bit. I’ve always been steaming to get right back to going to work I forgot what is to live a normal life and have a vacation,” Towns said. “Being able this year to go to Italy, had a bunch of fun. Was living like a little boy. I’ve always wanted to be into the Coliseum so to be there was a dream come true in my life. Now I’m back here being able to do what I love to do.”