MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The mother and aunt of a Minneapolis murder suspect are accused of hiding him before he was arrested in June, according to charges filed in Hennepin County Court.

Sharesha Lavonne Green, 44 of Plymouth, and 39-year-old Theresa Lynn Ansari of St. Paul were each charged with one count of aiding an offender. Green is the mother of 27-year-old Sid Strickland-Green, who was charged in the shooting death of community activist Tyrone Williams.

Strickland-Green was charged in the fatal shooting on April 3, but avoided arrest until June 11.

According to court documents, officers went to several homes on April 8 looking for Strickland-Green. They left a card at Green’s home, and about a week later, an officer spoke to him saying he needed to talk to him about a murder. Sharesha Green responded, “Oh! Not my son! You’ve ruined my whole psyche,” before hanging up her phone.

An officer spoke to her again on May 3 after there was a warrant out for Strickland-Green’s arrest. The officer told her it was important that she tell them where her son was, but she insisted he didn’t kill Williams.

The complaint states the officer asked her if she would tell them where he was if she knew, she said, “No, I would not.”

Officers located Strickland-Green at his aunt’s apartment in St. Paul. Ansari told police, “I knew when Sharesha asked me to let him stay here she was hiding something.” Strickland-Green told her he was wanted for questioning in a murder. He had been there for about two weeks before his arrest.

Sharesha Green and Ansari are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Aug. 16.