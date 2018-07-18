MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you really hate when people text or talk while watching movies in the theater? A new theater in Woodbury is looking to eliminate that annoyance.

On Sunday, July 22, the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be opening their first Midwest location in Woodbury right off of Interstate 94 at the Woodbury Lakes Shopping Center.

The theater features nine auditoriums with 944 luxury recliner seats, a food and drink options from its restaurant and bar, The Vetted Well, along with 32 Minnesota beers on tap.

The theater touts its strict “no talking or texting” policy during the films, which will continue in the Midwest location.

“The Twin Cities is an incredible opportunity for the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema brand, and we are looking forward to shining the spotlight on the Twin Cities’ thriving community of Woodbury starting on July 22nd” says Tim Holly, Creative Manager for

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in the Twin Cities. “From regionally-inspired food and beverage options like cheese curds and our Minnesota-centric tap list, to local partnerships with Twin Cities favorites, like Sebastian Joe’s Ice Cream and Bootstrap

Coffee Roasters, our guests will be treated to the ultimate, local cinematic dining experience. ”

To celebrate its opening, the theater will be offering a limited number of showings for $5 admission and 25 percent off concessions – excluding alcoholic beverages – from July 22 to July 26.

The Woodbury location is the theater chain’s 36th location.