Title: Reporter-Weather Presenter
Department: News
Shift: Varies
Date: 7/18/2018

JOB DESCRIPTION:

  • Originate, research, investigate, write, narrate, produce and present stories for newscasts and our digital platforms
  • Develop and enterprise ideas for stories that can lead newscasts
  • Live field reporting tracking weather, features or news, as assigned
  • Produce and deliver lifestyle-driven weather forecasts for all platforms
  • Conduct necessary interviews
  • Meet all news production deadlines
  • Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering on daily assignments, weather hits and special projects
  • Participate in Community Relations events

REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Must be a strong emotional storyteller who delivers dynamic live shots
  • Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork
  • Must have strong organizational and communication skills

PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:

  • College degree
  • 4 years reporting in commercial television

ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.

(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)

It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.

