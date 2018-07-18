MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Fair has just unveiled the newest attractions for the 2018 fairgoers, and they include a new place to eat and drink, more rides and even a new exhibit dedicated to mental health awareness.

In all, there will be seven new rides at the Mighty Midway and the Kidway. Some of them are thrill rides focusing on speed, such as the Super Frisbee — a gondola that rotates and free-falls, promising 3.5 times the force of gravity — and the Twin Flip, which spins in all directions. Other thrill rides are of a more classic definition of “thrilling,” such as the new Haunted Castle Dark Ride, called the largest traveling haunted attraction in the country, at two stories.

The Hangar is a new area on the northeast corner of the fair, boasting food, craft beer and live entertainment. It takes over the former pet center building, and hungry souls can find slider flights, chicken-and-waffle ice cream splits, and bacon-wrapped pork belly, along with beers chosen by the Minnesota Craft Brewers’ Guild.

The Cambria Kitchen takes over the former Creative Activities Demonstration Kitchen, with a totally new curved-front frame. There will be a full schedule of local chefs and foodie celebrities there this year, including Andrew Zimmern.

Perhaps the new exhibit most in sync with the current conversation is the Mental Health Awareness effort, a roster of programs from more than 40 local organizations. Despite the heavy topic, the campaign promises to include fun games and trivia contests, as well as giveaways.

New construction includes a brand new open-air pet pavilion, as well as a new restroom building on Murphy Avenue between Underwood and Cooper, the sixth major restroom built on the fairgrounds in the last decade.

Also, organizers promise a new Sweet Martha’s location on the fair’s north end.