MILWAUKEE (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has introduced a bill that would allow all of Wisconsin to watch the Green Bay Packers.

Currently a dozen counties in northwestern Wisconsin are relegated to watching Minnesota Viking games whenever they play at the same time as the Packers. Florence County is in the Marquette, Michigan, market and must watch the Detroit Lions whenever they play at the same time as the Packers.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports Baldwin introduced a bill Thursday that would require cable, satellite and other TV providers to give Wisconsin customers access to programming in their home state.

Baldwin faces re-election in November. Republicans Kevin Nicholson and Leah Vukmir will square off in a primary Aug. 14 for the right to face her.

