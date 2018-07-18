  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMCode Black
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Christian Ramirez, Darwin Quintero, Minnesota United FC
Darwin Quintero (credit: Shaun Clark/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Christian Ramirez and Darwin Quintero scored first-half goals and Minnesota United held off the New England Revolution 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Minnesota (8-11-1) has won six of its last nine home games. New England (7-6-7) has lost just twice in its last seven road games.

Ramirez opened the scoring in the fifth minute. He was first to a misplaced defensive header and chipped it over goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Quintero made it 2-0 in first-half stoppage time with his eighth goal of the season. The Colombian designated player gathered a loose ball at the top of the 18-yard box, dribbled through four defenders and sent in a shot from a difficult angle.

Diego Fagundez got New England to 2-1 in the 52nd minute on a penalty kick. The Revs were without forward Cristian Penilla, who has eight goals and five assists, after he received a red card against the Los Angeles Galaxy.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.