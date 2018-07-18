MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the middle of July, which means Minnesota Vikings training camp is just around the corner.

You read that correctly. While the Minnesota Twins are on the All-Star break and fighting to stay relevant, the Vikings are gearing up to get a long season started. They’re coming off being one win away from playing in their home stadium for the Super Bowl.

But that’s over and done with. It’s a new season, and even new digs this year for training camp. Goodbye, Mankato. Hello, Eagan. If you’re planning on heading to Training Camp at the TCO Performance Center in Eagan, here is what you need to know.

Vikings Players Report July 24 & 27

Vikings rookies report to the Eagan facility on Tuesday, July 24. The first rookie practice, a walk-through, will be held July 25 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. There will be an afternoon practice with helmets and shorts from 2:45-4:30 p.m.

Vikings veterans report to the facility on Friday, July 27.

We’re Talking About Practice

The Vikings’ first full team practice will be a walk-through from 10:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28. There will be a practice with helmets and shorts from 2:45-5:10 p.m. The practice format is the same for Sunday, July 29, with defensive tackles available for autographs in the morning.

The Vikings will host a night practice on Saturday, Aug. 4, in full pads from 7-9:30 p.m.

The Vikings will also host joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aug. 15-16, before their second preseason game.

You can see the entire Training Camp practice schedule here. If it rains and practice is canceled, you will be refunded.

How Do I Get To Eagan, See Practice?

All Training Camp practices are free, but fans wanting to attend must get their tickets in advance on the Vikings’ website. The Vikings are capping crowds at 5,000 per day, and the facility has 2,200 parking spaces. Fans won’t be able to get into Training Camp without a ticket in hand.

Fans are also allowed to buy up to four tickets per day at a maximum of two days of training camp.

Parking at Training Camp will be in the Northland Ford Dealers Parking Lot. Parking passes are valid for the day of, and re-entry is allowed. If you’re dropping people off, it should all be done at Trinity School at River Ridge, just east of the Vikings facility.

You can also use a ride-share program, or take the bus.

For any other Training Camp information, check out the Vikings web site.