MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s the middle of July, and Webber Natural Swimming Pool is closed again.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, city officials say the closure stems from more water quality issues for the north Minneapolis pool.

Another round of testing was slated for Wednesday morning, with results expected Thursday.

Officials say the pool’s designer recommended changes to the pool, which were not implemented before the most recent round of testing.

As such, it’s possible the designer’s changes could have the pool open soon, pending Thursday’s results.

Still, the most recent closure comes just a week after the pool partially reopened after being off-limits for two weeks due to bacteria.

The 500,000 galloon pool uses a natural filtration system. When it opened in 2015, it was a first-of-its-kind pool in the U.S.

