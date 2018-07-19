MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Dakota County say one person is in custody after an officer was shot early Thursday afternoon.

According to South St. Paul police, one of its officers was shot while dealing with a routine service call and suffered non-life threatening injuries. He’s now being treated in the hospital.

One suspect, who was uninjured, was taken into custody.

WCCO’s John Lauritsen reports the incident occurred near 12th Avenue and Congress Street, near an apartment complex.

More specifically, we’re being told the officer was shot near this apartment complex. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/m0nqBBP8l3 — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) July 19, 2018

Police say the incident is contained and there is no immediate danger to the community.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.