Filed Under:Amazon Prime, Target

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Target’s one-day effort to counter Amazon’s Prime Day appears to be a success.

The Minneapolis-based company did not give specific numbers, but said it was “the highest single day of traffic and online sales” this year.

Top-selling items were small appliances, home decorations and baby products, Target said in a release on Wednesday.

Target REDcard holders saved an additional 5 percent and received free two-day shipping on most items.

However, Amazon does not seem affected by the competition, even as the company say website glitches in the first hours of Prime Day.

According to the e-commerce giant, the company sold over 100 million products and say this Prime Day was the “biggest in history.”

