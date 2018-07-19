MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a Hopkins home was burglarized early Monday morning.

Hopkins police responded at about 1:15 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wagon Wheel Road on a report of a residential burglary. The residents had come home to discover high-value items missing.

After reviewing their home surveillance, a suspect was spotted gaining entry through an unlocked sliding patio door. Authorities say the suspect searched the home and stole multiple items.

Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with neck and face tattoos. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Hopkins Police Department at (952) 258-5321.