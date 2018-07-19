  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Burglary, Hopkins Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are looking for a suspect after a Hopkins home was burglarized early Monday morning.

Hopkins police responded at about 1:15 a.m. Monday to the 1100 block of Wagon Wheel Road on a report of a residential burglary. The residents had come home to discover high-value items missing.

After reviewing their home surveillance, a suspect was spotted gaining entry through an unlocked sliding patio door. Authorities say the suspect searched the home and stole multiple items.

hopkins burglary Hopkins Police Seek Suspect In Home Burglary

(credit: Hopkins Police Department)

Police say the suspect is described as a light-skinned black male with neck and face tattoos. A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Hopkins Police Department at (952) 258-5321.

