MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a 30-year-old man was critically hurt after being shot by his stepfather during an attempted break-in early Thursday morning in Pine County.

The Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded just after midnight to a report of a disturbance in Rutledge, which is north of Hinckley. Authorities say they were responding to a report of a male party attempting to break into a residence.

The man was identified as the 30-year-old son of the property owner. Authorities were notified while on the way to the scene that a gunshot had been fired. The 30-year-old man had been shot by his 59-year-old stepfather after he gained entry into the home.

When authorities arrived, they discovered the man had been shot in the stomach, and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital. The man is listed in critical condition.

After further investigation, the 59-year-old man was interviewed and released.

