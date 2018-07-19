MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 47-year-old man is facing charges after a man died in an assault last Friday in downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis police responded to the incident at an apartment on the 1100 block of South 8th St. on a report of an injured male. When authorities arrived, the victim was unresponsive and getting medical treatment. The adult male victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect in the case, identified as Bruce Fry, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the incident.

According to a complaint, a 911 caller reported someone was outside her door and appeared to be dead. The victim had a large laceration on his head, and was lying in a pool of blood. Surveillance video shows the victim at the front door of the apartment complex and buzzing a number.

The complaint states a short time later, Fry came to the front door and exchanged words with the victim through a locked glass door. The victim pushed Fry away and simultaneously, Fry stabbed the victim in the forehead. Fry also made a stabbing motion to the victim’s right upper torso. The victim fell to the ground and tried to get to his feet before Fry tried to stab him again.

The complaint states the victim tried to get away, and Fry chased after him before being seen on surveillance video carrying backpack and running out the backdoor of the apartment. Residents at the apartment told police Fry lives there, there was a verbal fight there earlier that night and that Fry frequently had problem guests over.

The victim’s family told police his sister had been romantically involved with Fry, and Fry had been showing nude pictures of her to several people. The victim confronted Fry about it when the assault occurred.

Fry faces up to 40 years in prison.