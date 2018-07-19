  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this week we had a Top 10 Weather Day. How quickly things can change.

WCCO’s director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak said the mild, dry air that led to near-perfect conditions early this week is on its way out, with juicier, warmer air on its way in.

The first few hours of the day brought more sunshine, but Augustyniak said showers and thunderstorms would move across the state late morning and continue to pop throughout the day.

Augustyniak said that the storms could bring heavy rains with them, dropping a quick half-inch of rain when they move through.

The southern part of the state leading up to the Twin Cities doorstep is under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday.

The northern portion of the state should remain mostly dry Thursday, but rain is expected to develop there overnight.

Augustyniak said that Friday may bring more of the same, with isolated showers and storms.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.