MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Earlier this week we had a Top 10 Weather Day. How quickly things can change.

WCCO’s director of meteorology Mike Augustyniak said the mild, dry air that led to near-perfect conditions early this week is on its way out, with juicier, warmer air on its way in.

The first few hours of the day brought more sunshine, but Augustyniak said showers and thunderstorms would move across the state late morning and continue to pop throughout the day.

Augustyniak said that the storms could bring heavy rains with them, dropping a quick half-inch of rain when they move through.

The southern part of the state leading up to the Twin Cities doorstep is under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday.

The northern portion of the state should remain mostly dry Thursday, but rain is expected to develop there overnight.

Augustyniak said that Friday may bring more of the same, with isolated showers and storms.