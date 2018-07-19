Filed Under:Mike Hughes, Minnesota Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings announced Thursday they’ve signed their top pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, Mike Hughes.

The Vikings selected Hughes, out of Central Florida, with the No. 30 pick in the draft. Last year, he had four return touchdowns for the Knights. He had two kickoff return touchdowns, one on a punt return and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Hughes was third in the nation last season, averaging 31.7 yards per kickoff return. He also tied for the team lead with four interceptions.

With Hughes’ signing, all eight Vikings draft picks have been signed to rookie contracts as they report to Training Camp next week.

