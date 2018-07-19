MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The field at Minnetonka High School is a place where the community comes together in times of celebration, and also in times of sadness.

On Wednesday night, it became a place for memories, tears and reflection.

“He loved playing lacrosse and you can see the sadness in his teammates, because they were a tight unit. They had an amazing year, they got third place in state and he was a critical part of that team,” said Minnetonka High School Principal Jeff Erickson.

The Minnetonka lacrosse team held a moment of silence and released white balloons before taking the field and playing in honor of their teammate and friend, Archer Amorosi.

“He was a strong athlete, really a caring person and a positive member of the community and really beloved by his friends,” said Erickson.

The 16-year-old was shot and killed by deputies last Friday morning.

This massive show of support for the high school student comes as authorities are releasing more information about the fatal encounter.

The 911 transcripts reveal Amorosi’s mother, Kara, called authorities for help after her son began acting violent and destructive, locking her inside the garage.

“I need multiple police to come to my house right now”, Kara said.

“What’s going on?” asked the 911 operator.

“He’s assaulting the house, he took my keys, he won’t let me leave,” she replied.

The 911 operator later asked, “You think he is going to hurt the officers?”

“Yes, I do. He wants to. He wants them to shoot him…He wants them to get in like a show down with the police,” said Kara.

According to the BCA, the teen refused orders to leave his house, so deputies tried to Taser and pepper spray him through a window.

Investigators believe he then ran from his house with a hatchet and what looked like a handgun before being fatally shot.

That weapon turned out to be a BB gun.

WCCO-TV also checked the disciplinary records of the deputies involved in the shooting.

Corporal Jacob Hodge, who was one of the deputies who shot Amorosi, has been disciplined 4 times during his 18 years with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Three of those disciplines involved suspensions.