Filed Under:U.S. Bank Stadium, X Games

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – High-flying athletes from all over the world will return to U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday for the X Games.

All weekend, spectators can watch competitive skateboarding, motocross and BMX competitions. It all starts at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The events will conclude each night with performances from Kaskade, Brother Ali, Ice Cube, and Zedd.

Unlike other national events, tickets for the X Games start at only $20 for a day pass.

U.S. Bank Stadium’s transformation for the event began weeks ago. Over 85 tons of dirt was hauled in to create giant hills and jumps for races.

For tickets and more information click here.

