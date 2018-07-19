MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – High-flying athletes from all over the world will return to U.S. Bank Stadium Thursday for the X Games.

All weekend, spectators can watch competitive skateboarding, motocross and BMX competitions. It all starts at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The events will conclude each night with performances from Kaskade, Brother Ali, Ice Cube, and Zedd.

Unlike other national events, tickets for the X Games start at only $20 for a day pass.

U.S. Bank Stadium’s transformation for the event began weeks ago. Over 85 tons of dirt was hauled in to create giant hills and jumps for races.

