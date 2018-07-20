MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say a man who fired a gun at two South St. Paul police officers on Wednesday was angry over his lease being terminated at a home for people battling mental illness.

Officials with Everyday Living, where Allen Bilderback was staying, say he became aggressive and dangerous when he learned they were terminating his lease and independent living services. Bilderback had violated the terms of probationary discharge to the facility after it was learned he kept a hidden firearm in the trunk of his car.

He started shooting when authorities arrived Wednesday afternoon, responding to a missing person’s report for Bilderback.

Officials with Everyday Living say all staff members and tenants who witnessed Wednesday’s incident are safe. They are providing grief and trauma counseling to anyone who needs it.

“Our thoughts are with the officers who were injured and their families and we’re hopeful for their fast recovery. We express our sincere appreciation for all of the officers and emergency professionals who quickly responded to our 911 call,” officials with Everyday Living said in a statement. Our thoughts and concerns are also with the community, and we know that our neighbors expect to live in a safe neighborhood. We are conducting an internal investigation to assure that we are doing everything possible and permissible under the scope of our independent service license to keep our tenants, staff and our neighbor’s safe. Everyday Living knows that we can be effective in helping people in need to improve their lives. We reaffirm that commitment to those whom we support.“