DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s governor and lieutenant governor intend to visit several towns struck by tornadoes.

The office of Gov. Kim Reynolds says she and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg intend to check damage in Marshalltown on Friday. She and Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management acting Director Joyce Flinn will tour damaged areas of Bondurant and Pella.

All three communities sustained damage during Thursday afternoon’s tornado outbreak.

——

6:30 a.m.

Thousands of people are still without power after tornadoes that struck Marshalltown and other Iowa communities.

On Friday Alliant Energy was working to restore electricity to nearly 6,400 customers in the Marshalltown area, which appeared to have been hit the hardest Thursday afternoon. The Marshall County Courthouse, several businesses and dozens of homes damaged, but few injuries and no deaths have been reported.

The Red Cross has set up an emergency shelter in Tama, a few miles east.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)