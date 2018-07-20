  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albert Lea, Legionnaires' Disease, Local TV, Minnesota Department Of Health
Legionnaires' disease (credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating Legionnaires’ disease at a senior living facility in Albert Lea.

Two people living at the St. John’s Fountain Lake home have reported symptoms. The first resident got sick in June, and a second case was reported Thursday. Both people have been hospitalized.

Read More: Hopkins Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak Leaves 1 Dead, 22 Sick

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia that can be deadly.

Health officials say prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment is important.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.