MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health is investigating Legionnaires’ disease at a senior living facility in Albert Lea.

Two people living at the St. John’s Fountain Lake home have reported symptoms. The first resident got sick in June, and a second case was reported Thursday. Both people have been hospitalized.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia that can be deadly.

Health officials say prompt diagnosis and antibiotic treatment is important.