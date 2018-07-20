  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMWhistleblower
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Albert Lea, Bacterial Pneumonia, Health, Legionnaires' Disease, St. John’s Fountain Lake
health generic doctor doctors nurse nurses hospital medical(credit: Jupiter Images)

ALBERT LEA (WCCO) – Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in residents at the St. John’s Fountain Lake senior living and care facility in Albert Lea.

The first resident’s symptoms began in June, and the second resident’s symptoms were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday. Both residents have been hospitalized.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia that can be severe. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing. Legionnaires’ disease is spread by inhaling the fine spray from water sources containing Legionella bacteria. It is not spread from person to person.

The MDH, Freeborn County Public Health and the City of Albert Lea to investigate and identify possible sources of Legionella and has recommended that facility management work with a consultant to test and remediate those sources as needed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.