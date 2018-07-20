ALBERT LEA (WCCO) – Two cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in residents at the St. John’s Fountain Lake senior living and care facility in Albert Lea.

The first resident’s symptoms began in June, and the second resident’s symptoms were reported to the Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday. Both residents have been hospitalized.

Legionnaires’ disease is a type of bacterial pneumonia that can be severe. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, headache, muscle aches, chills, shortness of breath, loss of appetite and coughing. Legionnaires’ disease is spread by inhaling the fine spray from water sources containing Legionella bacteria. It is not spread from person to person.

The MDH, Freeborn County Public Health and the City of Albert Lea to investigate and identify possible sources of Legionella and has recommended that facility management work with a consultant to test and remediate those sources as needed.