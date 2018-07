MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family stuck in Costa Rica because of a medical issue is now back home — thanks to a WCCO-TV viewer.

Axel Lopez, 3 broke his leg while on vacation. His cast prevents him from siting-up, preventing him from taking a commercial flight.

The family began to raise money for an ambulance plane to take him back home. The owner of Red Wing Aeroplane saw the story and decided to help.

Axel and his family flew home Friday night, free of charge.