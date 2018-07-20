MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police say 4 people, including two juveniles, are hurt after a crash Friday night in the North Frogtown neighborhood.

Police say the crash, involving a minivan and a crossover SUV, happened just before 8 p.m. near the intersection West Minnehaha Avenue and Western Avenue North.

One of the people injured was ejected during the crash. Police say all of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.