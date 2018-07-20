MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two South St. Paul police officers are recovering after being shot, and authorities have identified the man they say shot them.

The shootings happened at a group home near 12th and Congress Thursday afternoon.

The officers were responding to a missing persons call for Allen Bilderback when he showed up and fired a shotgun at them. According to police, the officers returned fire, but did not hit him.

Bilderback dropped his gun and police arrested him.

One officer is in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The other was hit in the leg but did not need to go to the hospital.

Bilderback is in the Dakota County Jail on suspicion of using deadly force against a peace officer. Charges may come this afternoon.

WCCO has checked into Bilderback’s records. He has been civilly committed a number of times and has also assaulted a psychiatrist. On Thursday, an Anoka County judge ordered he be apprehended and revoked his conditional release.

The shootings took place at a building for people struggling with mental illness. South St. Paul police say they were called to the home 110 times last year, and 62 times so far this year.

“I heard boom, boom, boom, boom, knew it was gunfire and threw my kid in the bathtub. I looked for my phone and could hear about eight bullets whistling through,” neighbor Dawn Zweber said.

“A guy who was delivering food to the building said that a guy was walking out of the building prior to him getting out and started shooting at the police,” neighbor Trish Buckingham said. “