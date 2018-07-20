  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 494, Plymouth Police Department, Rockford Road, Vandalism

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the northwest Twin Cities metro are investigating several reports of vandalism earlier this week.

The Plymouth Police Department says they’ve received as many as 26 reports of vandalism in the city, which occurred Wednesday. Authorities say the incidents, which appear to be random, happened on the east side of the city, east of Interstate 494 and from the south border to north of Rockford Road.

plymouth vandalism 2 Police: Car Windows Shattered, Spray Painted In Plymouth

(credit: Plymouth Police Department)

plymouth vandalism 1 Police: Car Windows Shattered, Spray Painted In Plymouth

(credit: Plymouth Police Department)

Authorities say the vandalism includes shattered vehicle windows, spray paint on vehicles, garages and other property and damage to one mailbox.

City officials estimate the damage in the thousands of dollars.

Plymouth police say they have no witnesses to the incidents, so anyone with information should call the Plymouth Police Department at (763) 509-5160.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.