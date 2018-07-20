MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the northwest Twin Cities metro are investigating several reports of vandalism earlier this week.

The Plymouth Police Department says they’ve received as many as 26 reports of vandalism in the city, which occurred Wednesday. Authorities say the incidents, which appear to be random, happened on the east side of the city, east of Interstate 494 and from the south border to north of Rockford Road.

Authorities say the vandalism includes shattered vehicle windows, spray paint on vehicles, garages and other property and damage to one mailbox.

City officials estimate the damage in the thousands of dollars.

Plymouth police say they have no witnesses to the incidents, so anyone with information should call the Plymouth Police Department at (763) 509-5160.