MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Goals are always good to get — but some goals are bigger than others.

And for Christian Ramirez, the goal he scored Wednesday night was one of those goals.

“It was special to me just because my family was in town, and they hadn’t seen me play in the MLS at home, live, so that was nice,” Ramirez said.

But it was big for another reason too. Simply put, Ramirez has not been scoring as often as he was last season. That one Wednesday was his fifth of the year. By contrast, he had already had 10 by this point last year — and the criticism had started to mount.

“It’s only human nature for you to sort of get upset at how people see you or disrespect you in a way, but at the same time, it doesn’t really bother me,” he said. “It’s all fun and games, and as long as we’re winning, I’m happy about it.”

Though he had never use it as an excuse, Ramirez said he had been hampered by some nagging injuries, and that had affected his performance. But he now feels better than he has all year. And with the goal Wednesday, he appears poised to take off again.

“He’s working hard, which is a good thing,” said Head Coach Adrian Heath. “I always say, I’m a firm believer in you get out of life what you put in, especially in football, if you put it in, week in and week out. And sometimes you don’t get your rewards in football, especially as a forward … strikers are only one goal away from turning it round and getting themselves going again, a little bit of confidence.”

Which they hope snowballs, into the back of the net.