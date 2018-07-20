FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A semi driver who caused a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy has been found guilty of criminal charges in Otter Tail County.

A jury Thursday found 36-year-old Jason Vadner, of Wheaton, guilty of criminal vehicular homicide and careless driving for a head-on crash that killed Jacob Quam in April. The teen was on his way to Henning High School when Vadner crossed the center line and hit the boy’s car.

The State Patrol said Vadner had been driving too fast on a foggy morning.

WDAY-TV reports the jury deliberated just two hours before reaching the verdict. Sentencing is August 24.

