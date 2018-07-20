Filed Under:Injuries, Minneapolis, Rouge Nightclub, Shooting, Shots Fired
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officers responded early Friday morning to the sound of gunshots in the area of the 400 block of 2nd Avenue North, near the Rouge nightclub in Minneapolis.

Officers found three individuals, one adult male and two adult females, around 1:30 a.m. with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers rendered medical assistance until EMS arrived and transported the victims to Hennepin Healthcare. Witnesses and investigators believe the shooting was the result of a fight.

Additional, fast-responding officers found two males running from the area believed to be related to the incident. They were then taken into custody.

No additional information has been released at this time.

