Garbage, Waterville Township
(credit: KEYC)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A large pile of garbage alongside a road in Le Sueur County has authorities increasing their reward to find out who illegally dumped it.

The Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office originally offered $300 in exchange for information that leads to the identification of the person or persons responsible for the pile of trash in Waterville Township.

On Friday, that reward stood at $1,500.

KEYC reports that the garbage first showed up along 470th Street near Highway 13 on June 6.

