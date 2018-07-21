STILLWATER (WCCO) – The Department of Corrections has announced funeral services for an officer who was recently killed in a Stillwater prison.

Officer Joe Gomm died Wednesday after an inmate, serving time for a 2002 murder, attacked him inside Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. next Thursday at North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills.

Edward Johnson is the inmate accused of attacking and killing Gomm, and he’s serving nearly 29 years for second-degree murder.

Stillwater is the state’s largest close-security prison for male felons. There are approximately 1,600 inmates there.