  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMLiving Biblically
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Joe Gomm, Murder, Stillwater, Stillwater Correctional Facility

STILLWATER (WCCO) – The Department of Corrections has announced funeral services for an officer who was recently killed in a Stillwater prison.

Officer Joe Gomm died Wednesday after an inmate, serving time for a 2002 murder, attacked him inside Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater.

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. next Thursday at North Heights Lutheran Church in Arden Hills.

Edward Johnson is the inmate accused of attacking and killing Gomm, and he’s serving nearly 29 years for second-degree murder.

Stillwater is the state’s largest close-security prison for male felons. There are approximately 1,600 inmates there.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.