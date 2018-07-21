MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Tyler Sheehy, the Burnsville High School and Gopher captain, was part of the Minnesota Wild’s Prospect camp.

He will be a free agent after next season, so he wants to make an impression, because that can be quite an opportunity.

There is a lot going on in Gopher hockey, with a new coach taking over a veteran team.

“It’s been kind of a whirlwind of emotions, definitely with, you know Coach [Don] Lucia stepping down, getting Coach [Bob] Motzko in there, I think it’s really an exciting time,” Sheehy said. “We’ve talked to him a few times, and I think the guys are excited next year.”

Sheehy is the captain of the Gopher hockey team with a year remaining. He has also gone undrafted, so he will be looking for work next year.

“Obviously, entering my last year at the ‘U,’ you know, I got to start thinking about what’s after that,” he said.

He is also a Minnesotan, which means, by extension, he is a fan of the

Wild.

“Growing up here and being a big fan of the Wild growing up, obviously this is a pretty cool experience,” he said. “The free agents have done pretty well, Nate Schmidt and guys like that.”

That is why this means much to him; to get a look at the Wild prospects camp and prove he may have a future in his home state.

“Getting to throw a Wild jersey on and skating out there is pretty cool,” Sheehy said.

So he tries to make an impression by proving he belongs and that he is worthy, so that when they look for a free agent next spring, he is worth a look.

“It’s a learning experience, and take that part of it in, and then again showcase your skills and what you can do as well,” Sheehy said. “I don’t think at this time of year guys are in tip-top shape or anything like that, so just kind of do what you can and, you know, learn as much as well.”