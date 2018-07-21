MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three years after a Twin Cities man died in a workplace explosion, his widow is making their long-time dream come true.

Andrew Hente, 37, was welding on a pontoon float on July 8, 2015, at Crystal Welding in Dayton when it suddenly exploded. The explosion killed him.

Though Hente and his wife, Erin, had the dream to start their own business one day, the explosion halted their plan. However, Erin will soon open the family business they dreamed of having.

Erin will open a Maple Grove location of Children’s Orchard and NTY Clothing Exchange.

Children’s Orchard and NTY Clothing Exchange is a national resale clothing franchise aimed at children, teenagers and young adults. The store pays people cash on the spot for gently-used clothing items. Unsellable items will go to charity.

The grand opening of Erin’s store is this Friday in Maple Grove. While Erin isn’t selling any clothes until then, she is accepting donations and any clothes that others want to sell.

Join Erin for the Grand Opening of Maple Grove’s first Children’s Orchard and NTY Clothing Exchange on July 27 at 9 a.m.

The store is located at 13625 Grove Drive.