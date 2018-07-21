CROSBY, Minn. (WCCO) – A 13-year-old boy has died after being swept away on Friday evening by strong currents at the Armour No. 2 Mine Pit Lake near Crosby.

The boy and his family, who are from Minneapolis, were renting a cabin on the lake, said Sgt. DJ Downie with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the boy went into the water to retrieve a Frisbee and was then swept away by strong currents at the lake. The boy’s father attempted to rescue him, but he could not find him.

The boy’s body was found Saturday morning, where crews located him in 92-foot deep water.

The boy’s identity has not been released at this time, and no additional information has been made available.