GRANTSBURG, Wis. (WCCO) – A two-vehicle crash killed a 49-year-old man and injured two others on Saturday afternoon near Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road Y and Crosstown Road, east of Grantsburg in Burnett County at 3:40 p.m.

A 49-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 17-year-old female driver of the second vehicle and her 16-year-old passenger were transported to Burnett County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The male driver was traveling northbound on County Road Y when his vehicle was stuck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Crosstown Road. According to the crash investigation, the female driver’s vehicle did not stop at the stop sign on Crosstown Road.

The identity of the male driver has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The crash is currently under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.