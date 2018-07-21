  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMWCCO 4 News at 10:35
    11:05 PMPaid Program
    11:35 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Burnett County, County Road Y, Crosstown Road, Fatal Crash, Grantsburg, Wisconsin
generic(credit: Jupiter Images)

GRANTSBURG, Wis. (WCCO) – A two-vehicle crash killed a 49-year-old man and injured two others on Saturday afternoon near Grantsburg, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash at the intersection of County Road Y and Crosstown Road, east of Grantsburg in Burnett County at 3:40 p.m.

A 49-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 17-year-old female driver of the second vehicle and her 16-year-old passenger were transported to Burnett County Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

The male driver was traveling northbound on County Road Y when his vehicle was stuck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on Crosstown Road. According to the crash investigation, the female driver’s vehicle did not stop at the stop sign on Crosstown Road.

The identity of the male driver has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The crash is currently under investigation by Wisconsin State Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.